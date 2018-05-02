Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, May 6th, 2020
    Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 expected date

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra SSC HSC Exam Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    As the evaluation process has begun, the results could be expected in June. The tentative date for the results to be declared is June 10 2020.

    Maharashtra had announced that teachers, officials and moderators involved in the evaluation of the Class 10 and 12 exam papers would be allowed to travel for their duties even during the lockdown.

    The movement of these persons was however subject to prior permission. The results once declared will be available on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.


