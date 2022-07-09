Wild act: Venomous common krait found swallowing python near Gorewada

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a rare incident, a highly venomous common krait was spotted swallowing a young rock python in a Gorewada locality on Thursday night. The krait was rescued by the volunteers of the Wildlife Welfare Society (WWS).

Kraits are terrestrial creatures that feed mainly on other snakes, frogs, lizards, and small mammals, but this was perhaps for the first time we saw the venomous reptile gulping down a python, said WWS Secretary Nitish Bhandakkar.

Advertisement

On Thursday, World Service Society volunteer Anand Shelke received a call from terrified residents of Gokuldham Society on Gorewada Road who said they had seen two snakes in their area, according to Bhandakkar. When Shelke reached the spot, he discovered the black common krait eating a three-foot-long python.

“The residents were in panic and pitched for killing both the snakes. I explained to them that it is common for snakes to come out of their hideouts in the rainy season. The reptile was nocturnal and will not harm anyone unless provoked,” said Shelke.

Shelke said the people were convinced and allowed the common krait to eat the python. “Later, I rescued the krait and handed it over to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Seminary Hills. These reptiles are listed in Schedule I-IV under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” he said.

“The WWS volunteers have been attending several calls from residents to rescue snakes. On June 22, our volunteers rescued 17 reptiles at one go from Sakkardara Garden. Volunteers have been attending at least four calls daily,” said Bhandakkar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement