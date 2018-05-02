Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020
    National News

    17% of COVID-19 patients in India recover: Govt

    A total of 3,252 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, including 705 patients who were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent, the government informed on Tuesday. A total of 1,336 new cases of coronavirus have been identified which has taken the total number of the confirmed cases to 18,601 in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

    Addressing a press conference, Agarwal said, “With 1,336 new cases, there are 18,601 positive cases in India till now. So far, 3252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent,” Agarwal said.

    The Ministry has issued detailed guidelines to all the states that while focusing on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided. “We have issued detailed guidelines to all states that while we focus on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis, HIV/cancer treatments etc. At the same time required infection management prevention should be in place,” he said.

