17 gamblers arrested in raid on flat in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Kapil Nagar Police in Nagpur busted an illegal gambling den at Flat No 412 in Rai Gulmohar Apartment, Sanyal Nagar and arrested 17 gamblers.

The accused include Sheikh Sadiq Sheikh Jabbar, Naseemuddin Salimuddin Qazi, Sajid Khan Majid Khan, Sheikh Ejazuddin Sheikh Alim, Sheikh Imran Sheikh Ibrahim, Imran Ansari Mubarak Ansari, Sudhir Chandrakant Jagtap, Sameer Khan Rashid Khan, Abdul Sameer Abdul Salim, Gopal Hemraj Dalve, Riyaz Ali Ahmed Ali, Sheikh Abdullah Mohammad Yusuf, Mohammad Akram Mohammad Isak, SaurabhSurendra Thul, MohammedTayyab Mohammad Sabir, PawanMana Harrao Nakhle, andMahendra Atmaram Nandanwar- all residents of different areas in the city.

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police seized Rs 17,200 in cash, 16 mobile phones, 6 two-wheelers, playing cards, and other materials worth Rs 5.06 lakh. A case has been registered under Sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Gambling Act. The arrest was made by Sr Police Inspector Satish Aade, PSI Yogesh Nalte, HCs Shahzad Sheikh, Manoj Bahurupi, Devendra Kale, Nilesh Pawar, Ritesh Verma and Sanju Bhushanam.