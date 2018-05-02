16-yr old girl raped at knife point in Ajni

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 16-year old girl was raped at knife point while her friend was detained in another room by three accomplices of rape accused to keep her quiet. The incident took place in Ajni police jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The complainant, the 16-year old girl, told police that the accused Amit Lokhande (22), resident of Kailas Nagar, called her friend, also aged 16, to his house around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, March 23. As she went to his house, the accused raped her at knife point. As the complainant girl was also accompanying her, she was detained in another room at knife point by three accomplices of rape accused Amit Lokhande in order to keep her quiet.

Ajni PSI Dake, based on the complaint, booked all the accused under Sections 376(D), 506(B), 34 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 9(G) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Cops have launched a thorough probe into the matter.