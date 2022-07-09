: 15th Foundation Day celebration at The Achievers School, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Achievers School celebrated it’s15th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and zeal on 9th July 2022. Foundation Day is a day of remembrance, a day of honouring, a day to celebrate what has been achieved over the years, and a day to look forward to what is yet to come. Today’s Foundation Day has been a milestone in the journey of The Achievers School which has grown from humble beginnings to its eminent stature today.

To scale the heights and reach the pinnacle of success, the school always strives to inculcate a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students with their heads held high as the future leaders. The investiture ceremony was held today at The Achievers School with such a motto to invest the students with a sense of responsibility and duty, investing it’s students as office bearers. It was a day imbued with a sense of pride, humility and leadership.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Mr. Mukul Kulkarni, an architect and interior designer turned restaurateur. Owner of ‘The Breakfast Story. He said – ‘A Leader always needs a team, a leader cannot work alone.’ Mr. Kulkarni congratulated the new school team and admonished them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. He also reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers and struggles help one to achieve heights.

The newly elected School Cabinet was appointed for session 2022-23. Mast. Nilanjay Pal and Ms.Manya Katiyar were unanimously elected as the School Captains and Mast. Sarthak Chourasia and Ms. Veda Iyer as School Vice Captains. To assist them they have delegates in the five fields of Humanities, STEM, Wellness, Life Skills and Arts. The other members include The House Delegates, Prefects and Junior Prefects. They were conferred with sashes and badges by the honourable Chief Guest. The students’ council took the Oath to hold the school motto of “Sharing Knowledge and Breathing Values” in high esteem.

There was lot of joy and excitement among the students as it was a bag less day. To add the joy of the occasion and make the celebration truly memorable for all, series of activities like- Magic Show, Killa making, Vegetable Carving, Fun Activities, Dance Show and Origami session were organized which students enjoyed a lot. The day was celebrated with lot of fun and frolic.

The Founder Directors Mr.Nitin Katiyar and Mrs.Sapna Katiyar congratulated the newly elected School Council and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. Director- Academics and Principal Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghare also congratulated the School Cabinet. She advised them to be role models and extended a supporting hand to the students’ council for the smooth running of the school. All of them wished the students and teachers on the occasion of 15th Foundation Day.

