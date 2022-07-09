Adani confirms entry into telecom spectrum race

Advertisement

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Saturday confirmed its entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which it said will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power.

“As India prepares to roll out next generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process,” the group said in a statement.

Adani group making the surprise entry will pitch it directly against Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel.

“We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,” the statement added.

