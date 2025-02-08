155304 is NMC’s toll free helpline for grievance redressal

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched toll free grievance redressal helpline of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), ‘155304’, at his Ramgiri residence on Friday.

Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, NMC; Anchal Goyal, Additional Municipal Commissioner; and Shweta Banerjee, Superintending Engineer, were present for the launch. Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari has assured the Chief Minister that every complaint received through the helpline number will be sent to the concerned department. Regular feedback will also be collected from the citizens.

Gold Rate Saturday08 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,100 /- Gold 22 KT 79,100 /- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A team has been appointed at Shradhey Atal Bihari Vajpayee City Operation Centre in the NMC headquarters for effective operation of the helpline service. The helpline service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, and from 10 am to 8 pm on weekends.

The helpline comes in addition to the ‘My Nagpur’ app and grievance redressal portal to resolve the issues faced by Nagpurians. These services, though, have been found lacking in achieving their intended purpose. Except for the initial period, these services have failed to resolve the issues raised by the citizens. Even the notices sent by NMC Commissioner have seemed to have fallen on deaf ears as there was no visible improvement in the service. The municipal authorities have appealed to the citizens to take advantage of the helpline.