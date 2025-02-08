Woman raped, murdered in Nagpur; paramour arrested

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, Hudkeshwar police have registered a case of rape and murder after a 33-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in February. The case, initially classified as an accidental death, was later upgraded to murder following the post-mortem report, which confirmed sexual assault and strangulation.

Crime unfolds: A daughter’s horrifying discovery

The victim lived with her husband and 10-year-old daughter in Hudkeshwar. On the day of the crime, her husband was at work as a waiter, while their daughter was at school. The gruesome discovery was made when the daughter returned home to find her mother lying unconscious, bleeding from the ears.

Police sources revealed that Rajesh Prakash Khobragade (34), a resident of Hudkeshwar Khurd, Post Pipla, initially filed a complaint of accidental death. However, officials grew suspicious and ordered a post-mortem examination.

The forensic report later confirmed that the woman had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) and Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against unknown accused.

Confession and arrest: A love affair turns deadly

As the investigation progressed, media reports suggested that the perpetrator was the victim’s paramour. The accused, now in police custody, allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming it stemmed from a monetary dispute.

Zonal DCP Rashmitha Rao personally supervised the 10-hour-long investigation, after which the accused was formally charged with rape and murder.

Investigators noted bloodstains on the pillow and the victim’s hands, while her broken mangalsutra and a damaged smart phone were found near the body. Surprisingly, the rest of the small room remained undisturbed, deepening the mystery around the crime.

Initially treating the case as an accidental death, forensic experts from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later discovered ligature marks on the neck and signs of forceful penetration, confirming it as a case of rape and murder.

Multiple relationships under scrutiny

The victim had moved to Nagpur with her husband and daughter a few years ago. Sources revealed that she had a love marriage but was also involved in multiple relationships in Nagpur. Investigators have identified at least two suitors as persons of interest in the case, with the husband and other associates also coming under the scanner.

The case is currently under detailed investigation, with police probing all possible angles, including the financial dispute that allegedly led to the crime.