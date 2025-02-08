Shivaji Maharaj’s legendary ‘Wagh Nakh’ on display at Nagpur’s Central Museum

Nagpur: The legendary ‘Wagh Nakh’ (Tiger Claws), the secret weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan, is now on display at Nagpur’s Central Museum (Ajab Bangla). This historic exhibition, showcasing weaponry from Shivaji Maharaj’s era, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who urged students to draw inspiration from the warrior king’s life and leadership.

Addressing the audience at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Fadnavis emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj’s governance was an exemplary model of statecraft, which upheld justice, social harmony, environmental conservation, and respect for all faiths. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving and passing on this rich heritage to future generations.

Gold Rate Saturday08 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,100 /- Gold 22 KT 79,100 /- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with his intelligence and strategic foresight, disembowelled Afzal Khan, who had attempted to deceive him. His courage and wisdom continue to inspire generations. I hope students, especially from Vidarbha, will imbibe these values from his life,” said Fadnavis.

He acknowledged the efforts to bring these rare artefacts into the public domain, expressing hope that they would instill pride and patriotism in young minds. Reflecting on the turbulent times of Shivaji Maharaj’s era, Fadnavis highlighted how the Maratha warrior king defended Maharashtra’s cultural identity and laid the foundation for modern-day freedoms.

“During Shivaji Maharaj’s time, India was grappling with threats to its culture and sovereignty. In such challenging circumstances, he fought valiantly, securing independence and setting the stage for the freedom we cherish today,” he remarked.

Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, District Collector Dr V P Itankar, Mudhoji Raje Bhosale, and other prominent personalities were present at the function.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar echoed the sentiments exuded by Fadnavis, highlighting the department’s dedication to disseminating Maharashtra’s glorious history. He positioned the exhibition as a key initiative in this endeavor, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Development from Heritage’.

The event also saw the release of an informative booklet on Shivkalin weapons and a commemorative postage stamp featuring the Wagh Nakhe.

The exhibition, a rare glimpse into the military brilliance of Shivaji Maharaj, has attracted history enthusiasts, scholars, and students eager to witness the legendary Wagh Nakh up close.