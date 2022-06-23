15-year old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered near Nagpur, accused lover arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by her suspicious lover while she was returning from tuition on Tuesday at Sawla Shivar (Kuhi) near Nagpur. The incident came to light on Wednesday; following which Mauda Police have arrested accused Dhiraj Shende (19).

According to police sources, the deceased was a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Mauda and was studying in Class X at a local school. On Tuesday morning at around 8 am, she left home telling her parents that she was going to tuition class. When she did not return home till 11 am, her parents grew suspicious and inquired of her friends, who told them that they saw her leaving with Dhiraj on bike after class. Her parents waited until night, but when the girl did not turn up, they filed a complaint with Mauda Police.