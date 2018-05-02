Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, May 24th, 2019

15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre

At least 15 people were killed when a major fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a coaching centre in the Surat city of Gujarat, including students and teachers.

The classes of a coaching institute were being held on the top floor of the building when the fire broke out and in panic, as many as 20 students jumped from the building.

More than 50 students were inside the building when the mishap took place and 20 students have been safely evacuated from the building.

More than 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire took place in Takshila Arcade in the city. More than 20 people are still stuck inside the building. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the Surat Mayor, eight bodies have been retrieved from the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in Surat and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

“Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Man murdered with sharp weapons in Gittikhadan
Man murdered with sharp weapons in Gittikhadan
CRPF lady PSI raped over false marriage promise
CRPF lady PSI raped over false marriage promise
Maharashtra News
सोशल मिडियावरील ‘ट्रेंड’ न समजणारेच तोंडघशी : अजित पारसे
सोशल मिडियावरील ‘ट्रेंड’ न समजणारेच तोंडघशी : अजित पारसे
गेल्या पाच वर्षांत झालेली कामाचा विजय – डॉ विकास महात्में
गेल्या पाच वर्षांत झालेली कामाचा विजय – डॉ विकास महात्में
Hindi News
इस जीत से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है लेकिन हमारा अहंकार नहीं बढ़ेगा – नितिन गडकरी
इस जीत से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है लेकिन हमारा अहंकार नहीं बढ़ेगा – नितिन गडकरी
मतगणना केंद्र में रात भर डटे रहे कर्मचारियों के साथ जिलाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल
मतगणना केंद्र में रात भर डटे रहे कर्मचारियों के साथ जिलाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल
Trending News
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre
Grand Victory : Gadkari sweeps Nagpur LS seat by over 2.16 lakh votes
Grand Victory : Gadkari sweeps Nagpur LS seat by over 2.16 lakh votes
Featured News
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Trending In Nagpur
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
RERA, GST to boost real estate sector: CA Jotwani
Man murdered with sharp weapons in Gittikhadan
Man murdered with sharp weapons in Gittikhadan
Tea stall set afire near Khamla Somalwar school, Rs 3 lakh goods gutted
Tea stall set afire near Khamla Somalwar school, Rs 3 lakh goods gutted
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
Gadkari’s development stint drives him straight to victory
इस जीत से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है लेकिन हमारा अहंकार नहीं बढ़ेगा – नितिन गडकरी
इस जीत से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है लेकिन हमारा अहंकार नहीं बढ़ेगा – नितिन गडकरी
BJP’s success because of greats like Advani: PM
BJP’s success because of greats like Advani: PM
MM Joshi has mentored me: Modi
MM Joshi has mentored me: Modi
अखेर प्रकाश आंबेडकर वंचितच राहिले
अखेर प्रकाश आंबेडकर वंचितच राहिले
मतगणना केंद्र में रात भर डटे रहे कर्मचारियों के साथ जिलाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल
मतगणना केंद्र में रात भर डटे रहे कर्मचारियों के साथ जिलाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल
Grand Victory : Gadkari sweeps Nagpur LS seat by over 2.16 lakh votes
Grand Victory : Gadkari sweeps Nagpur LS seat by over 2.16 lakh votes
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145