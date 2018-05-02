15 dead in fire at Surat coaching centre

At least 15 people were killed when a major fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a coaching centre in the Surat city of Gujarat, including students and teachers.

The classes of a coaching institute were being held on the top floor of the building when the fire broke out and in panic, as many as 20 students jumped from the building.

More than 50 students were inside the building when the mishap took place and 20 students have been safely evacuated from the building.

More than 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire took place in Takshila Arcade in the city. More than 20 people are still stuck inside the building. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the Surat Mayor, eight bodies have been retrieved from the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in Surat and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

“Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.