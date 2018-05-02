BSP suspends Nagpur poll candidate, State Secy, 3 others for anti party acts

Nagpur: Bahujan Samaj Party’s higher ups on Friday suspended its 5 postbearers including its Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate Mohd

and party’s state secretary Nagorao Jaikar, for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities. Among the suspended members are also included Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Rahul Sarode, Aurangabad’s party president and corporator Mahendra Sonawane, and Solapur Municipal legislator Ananda Chandanshive.

A letter bearing signatures of BSP State President Suresh Sakhre and State incharge Dr NT Khandare was issued on Friday, saying that the said party members have been suspended. Party sources said that a great deal of dissatisfaction was prevailing within party circles ever since Jamaal was made candidate for Lok Sabha polls.

The resentment against Jamaal and Jaikar was being publicly voiced while many office bearers were alleging their connivance with other parties as well.