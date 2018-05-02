Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 12th, 2020

    14 test Positive,Highest single day spike in Nagpur, sends tally to 41

    Nagpur: Nagpur reported 14 new coronavirus cases till Sunday noon, highest number of positive cases in a single day since March 11 when the first Covid-19 patient was detected in Nagpur.

    Out of these, six are from quarantined facility at MLA hostel and other eight are all of them from a single locality of Nagpur. With this new cases in Nagpur overall number of Covid-19 patients is 41.

    Meanwhile in barricades have been put up in Nagpur’s Satranjipura & Mominpura areas that have been designated as #COVID19 hotspots. 1761 COVID-19 cases including 127 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, according to State Health Department.

    187 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra in 24 hours

    187 new coronavirus cases were reported till April 12 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra stands at 1,761. Among the total people infected till 12th April, 208 have recovered and 127 have passed away.

    Out of all the district-wise breakup available for 1364 of the total 1761 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 880 confirmed infections.

    Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761 in India, according to data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    As many as 38,800 persons are in home quarantine while another 4,964 are isolated in institutional quarantine facilities across the state.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Maharashtra News
    अंबेडकर जयंती के अवसर पर कोरोनासे हम अनोखी जंग लढे : डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री महाराष्ट्र राज्य
    अंबेडकर जयंती के अवसर पर कोरोनासे हम अनोखी जंग लढे : डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री महाराष्ट्र राज्य
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : नागपूर एकूण 14 जण कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : नागपूर एकूण 14 जण कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह
    Hindi News
    Nagpur Corona Blast: एक ही दिन में सामने आए 14 पॉजिटिव मामले, मचा हड़कंप
    Nagpur Corona Blast: एक ही दिन में सामने आए 14 पॉजिटिव मामले, मचा हड़कंप
    गरीब जरुरतमंद लोगों को आम आदमी पार्टी के सदस्य बांट रहे है अनाज और खाना
    गरीब जरुरतमंद लोगों को आम आदमी पार्टी के सदस्य बांट रहे है अनाज और खाना
    Trending News
    14 test Positive,Highest single day spike in Nagpur, sends tally to 41
    14 test Positive,Highest single day spike in Nagpur, sends tally to 41
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Featured News
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Novel Policing : Crime branch staff cooks and feeds 500 poor in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Corona Blast: एक ही दिन में सामने आए 14 पॉजिटिव मामले, मचा हड़कंप
    Nagpur Corona Blast: एक ही दिन में सामने आए 14 पॉजिटिव मामले, मचा हड़कंप
    अंबेडकर जयंती के अवसर पर कोरोनासे हम अनोखी जंग लढे : डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री महाराष्ट्र राज्य
    अंबेडकर जयंती के अवसर पर कोरोनासे हम अनोखी जंग लढे : डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री महाराष्ट्र राज्य
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : नागपूर एकूण 14 जण कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : नागपूर एकूण 14 जण कोरोना पॉझिटीव्ह
    14 test Positive,Highest single day spike in Nagpur, sends tally to 41
    14 test Positive,Highest single day spike in Nagpur, sends tally to 41
    महाराष्ट्र को तीन जोन में बांटा गया: नागपुर रेड जोन मे 
    महाराष्ट्र को तीन जोन में बांटा गया: नागपुर रेड जोन मे 
    Lockdown: Nagpur in RED Zone as State to be Divided Into Three Zones
    Lockdown: Nagpur in RED Zone as State to be Divided Into Three Zones
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two New Positive Cases, Active 20 , Tally 29
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Mr Bhujbal please punish these PDF offenders!
    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    Video: Here’s how one should stay productive during Lockdown!
    नागपुरातील आणखी तीन रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त होऊन घरी परतले
    नागपुरातील आणखी तीन रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त होऊन घरी परतले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145