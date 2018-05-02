Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jul 10th, 2020

    132 inmates of Nagpur jail test positive for coronavirus

    Nagpur: 132 inmates tested positive for coronavirus in rapid antigen tests conducted at Nagpur Central Prison here on Thursday, taking the number of virus infections in the jail to 219, a senior official said.

    Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre told newsmedi that these 132 prisoners will be shifted to hospitals on Friday.

    Of 219 persons, 42 tested positive in swab sample tests and remaining in rapid antigen tests.

    The jail houses 1,800 inmates while 265 police personnel are attached to it.

