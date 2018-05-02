Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jul 9th, 2020
    Habits like spitting in open need to be junked: PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to change their habits and make the guidelines to contain spread of coronavirus a part of culture.

    In a virtual interaction with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs), he said habits like spitting on roads (or public places) have to be junked.

    “Now spitting on roads, and that too our ‘Benarasi paan’, we have to change the habit,” he said.

    The prime minister was apparently referring to the famous Benarasi pan and people’s habit of spitting it out in public places.

    “Secondly, we don’t have to give up the practice of maintaining social distancing of at least two yards, covering face and washing hands. (We should) not let anyone forget it,” Modi said.

    He said these new habits have to be ingrained in Indian culture and also pitched for discarding the use of single-use plastic.

