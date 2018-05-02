Gangster Vikas Dubey killed while trying to flee

Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed after a car in the Special Task Force convoy, taking him from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh’s Shivli, overturned in Kanpur.

The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, apparently tried to flee that led the police team to open fire.

Dubey was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.