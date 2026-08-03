Advertisement

Nagpur: Intensifying its crackdown on illegal gambling, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch’s Unit-6 raided a gambling den in Jaripatka and arrested 13 gamblers, seizing cash, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia collectively worth Rs 1.57 lakh.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the first floor of a house owned by Shantabai Fating near Trisharan Buddha Vihar in HUDCO Colony, under the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station. The premises was allegedly being used for illegal gambling involving cash stakes.

Gold Rate Aug 3 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police said the accused were caught red-handed while gambling. Despite attempts by some of those present to flee following the raid, the Crime Branch team surrounded the premises and apprehended all 13 suspects on the spot.

During the operation, police seized 11 mobile phones, Rs 35,000 in cash, three packs of playing cards, 77 plastic gaming tokens and other gambling material. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 1,57,500.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Sakhare, Ashok Mendhe, Mangesh Wankhede, Jagmeender Bagga, Amit Nitanware, Rajesh Kapse, Rahul Walde, Sachin Todsam, Anup Dhamgaye, Pravin Bhawate, Durgesh Sahu, Kamal Nitanware and Sinu Shetiyar.

A case has been registered against all the accused under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, and they have been handed over to Jaripatka Police Station for further legal action.

Police officials said the raid forms part of the ongoing drive against illegal gambling, betting and other unlawful activities in the city. They reiterated that similar operations will continue to curb organised illegal businesses operating in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Nagpur: नाबालिग छात्रा से दुष्कर्म का आरोप #nagpurnews #Crime #POCSO #LatestNews #CityNews... शादी का झांसा देकर युवती से दुष्कर्म #Nagpur #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #NagpurPolice #NewsUpdate नागपूर महापालिकेच्या मुख्यालयात 'दारू पार्टी'; शहर चालवणाऱ्या कार्यालयात नेमकं चाललं तरी काय? मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों पर सख्त कार्रवाई जारी #vidarbhanews #amravati #newsupdate #nagpurnews "फेसबुक पर प्यार, होटल में दुष्कर्म... शादी का सपना" #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #Police... Nagpur: एक साल से तड़ीपार बदमाश 'चाकू' गिरफ्तार #NagpurNews #crimenews #Tadipar #NagpurPolice

×