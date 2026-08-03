Published On : Mon, Aug 3rd, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Youth Congress workers detained during protest march towards Gadkari residence

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Nagpur: Tension prevailed in Mahal after Maharashtra Youth Congress workers attempted to march towards Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence, popularly known as Gadkari Wada in Mahal, to stage a protest against the E20 fuel policy.

The protesters, raising slogans against the E20 initiative, were stopped by police at Gandhi Gate in Mahal before they could reach Gadkari Wada. A large police contingent had been deployed in anticipation of the protest.

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As the demonstrators attempted to move forward, police formed a barricade and prevented them from proceeding. The protesters were subsequently taken into preventive custody, bringing the agitation to a peaceful end.

The Youth Congress had organised the demonstration to register its opposition to the Centre’s E20 fuel policy. No untoward incident was reported during the protest.

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