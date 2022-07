Advertisement

An Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Thursday crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the collector said.

“It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo,” Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told sources.

Advertisement

He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

Further details are awaited.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement