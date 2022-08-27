Nagpur reports 8 new swine flu cases

Advertisement

Nagpur: Eight new patients of swine flu have been reported in Nagpur district. Of the 8 patients, Nagpur rural has reported 5 while3 patients belong to the city. The cases of swine flu are less as compared to the cases found in the recent past.

With these the cumulative cases reached 353.Of the cumulative Nagpur rural’s share is 160 while city’s share is 194. According to doctors, swine flu and scrub typhus is giving more headache to administration and medicos than novel coronavirus. Though the cases of coronavirus are more, its severity has reduced drastically due to mass vaccination programmes. At the same time doctors caution people to take maximum care of themselves by wearing masks,using sanitisers and maintaining physical distance.

17 new cases of COVID-19:

Nagpur district registered 17 single-day COVID-19cases on Friday, taking the cumulative positive cases to 5,86,384. With 55 persons becoming free from coronavirus, it has taken the cumulative recovery to 5,75,672.

District registered no COVID-19 deaths. Recovery rate stood at 98.11% while active cases have gone down to 358. Fortunately, the number of hospitalised patients too has reduced to 31. Nagpur District reported 1,771 testing with Nagpur rural reported 468 testing while in the city the number stood at 1,303. This has taken the cumulative testing count to 57,84,583.

