12-hour shutdown for interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line on April 1

No water supply in Civil Lines areas on Thursday

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water, has planned an interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line at Crorepati Gali, Civil Lines on April 1, 2021 (Thursday).

For this important work NMCV-OCW has planned a 12-hours shutdown of Civil Lines feeder line same day, following which water supply especially in Civil Line and adjoining areas will remain affected on Thursday.

Areas to remain affected due to breakdown on April 1 are : Walkers Street, Uday Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Ravi Bhavan, Aanad Nnagar, VCA complex, RBI, Vidhan Bhavan, NMC Civil Line office, Mariyam Nagar, Vidharbha Naag Chambers, Kinkhede lay out, Police Commissioner Bunglow, Municipal Commissioner Bunglow, Damodhar lay out, crorepati lane, GPO Square, Home Minister Bunglow, Raja Rani Square, AG office, High Court, District Court, Hislop College, CM Bunglow, Dy. Collecter Colony, Siriya Colony, Mitha Neem Sharif, Ration office Lane, Irrigation colony, & NDRF college

NMC-OCW has appealed people that supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.



