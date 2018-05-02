    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 30th, 2021

    12-hour shutdown for interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line on April 1

    No water supply in Civil Lines areas on Thursday

    Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water, has planned an interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line at Crorepati Gali, Civil Lines on April 1, 2021 (Thursday).

    For this important work NMCV-OCW has planned a 12-hours shutdown of Civil Lines feeder line same day, following which water supply especially in Civil Line and adjoining areas will remain affected on Thursday.

    Areas to remain affected due to breakdown on April 1 are : Walkers Street, Uday Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Ravi Bhavan, Aanad Nnagar, VCA complex, RBI, Vidhan Bhavan, NMC Civil Line office, Mariyam Nagar, Vidharbha Naag Chambers, Kinkhede lay out, Police Commissioner Bunglow, Municipal Commissioner Bunglow, Damodhar lay out, crorepati lane, GPO Square, Home Minister Bunglow, Raja Rani Square, AG office, High Court, District Court, Hislop College, CM Bunglow, Dy. Collecter Colony, Siriya Colony, Mitha Neem Sharif, Ration office Lane, Irrigation colony, & NDRF college

    NMC-OCW has appealed people that supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

    NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Cases drop in Nagpur as only pvt labs operate on Holi, death rate a concern!
    Covid-19: Cases drop in Nagpur as only pvt labs operate on Holi, death rate a concern!
    12-hour shutdown for interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line on April 1
    12-hour shutdown for interconnection on Civil Lines feeder line on April 1
    Romeo rapes 23-yr old girl at her house in Ajni, arrested
    Romeo rapes 23-yr old girl at her house in Ajni, arrested
    Deepali Chavan suicide: Addl PCCF Reddy too suspended?
    Deepali Chavan suicide: Addl PCCF Reddy too suspended?
    Man dies in bike mishap in New Kamptee
    Man dies in bike mishap in New Kamptee
    विजय सी.सोनारघरे यांनी लिहिलेल्या “भावस्पंद ” पुस्तकाचे चिमुकल्यां कडून विमोचन
    विजय सी.सोनारघरे यांनी लिहिलेल्या “भावस्पंद ” पुस्तकाचे चिमुकल्यां कडून विमोचन
    Tormenting summer ahead as mercury crosses 40 deg mark in March itself
    Tormenting summer ahead as mercury crosses 40 deg mark in March itself
    Two brothers arrested for attacking youth murderously in Ajni
    Two brothers arrested for attacking youth murderously in Ajni
    Swords used in Shrivas murder, Santro car seized by cops
    Swords used in Shrivas murder, Santro car seized by cops
    मेडीकल हॉस्पिटल में 81 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग ने की आत्महत्या
    मेडीकल हॉस्पिटल में 81 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग ने की आत्महत्या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145