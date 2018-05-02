    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 30th, 2021

    Romeo rapes 23-yr old girl at her house in Ajni, arrested

    Nagpur: A criminal stormed into the house of a 23-year old girl and raped her forcibly in Ajni police area on Monday afternoon. The pervert accused has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Romeo Gajanan Godbole (25), resident of 47/2, Somwari Quarters.

    On Monday around 2 pm, the accused Romeo stormed into the house of the girl residing in Ajni area and raped her forcibly.

    Ajni Woman PSI Somankar, based on a complaint lodged by the victim, booked the accused Romeo Godbole under Section 376 of the IPC read with Section 3(2)V) of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested him Further probe is underway.


