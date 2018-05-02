    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 30th, 2021

    Covid-19: Cases drop in Nagpur as only pvt labs operate on Holi, death rate a concern!

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 1,156 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 54 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. While the significant dropped in cases have attributed due to closure of government testing centres on the occasion of Holi, however, the rate of deaths have left District Administration baffled. A total of 1,191 patients were discharged in the day following which the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,79,904.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,23,153 while the number of deaths rose 5,040.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 459 were from rural areas and 649 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 31 were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while 20 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 38,209 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. Following the letest update the recovery rate has slightly proved to 80.62%.


