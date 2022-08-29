Flip flop: RTMNU cancels MKCL contract but VC appoints it again!!

Advertisement

Taking the matter seriously, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asks university not to continue MKCL, give six-month contract to Promarc

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) had decided to cancel the contract for the examination work of MKCL few months back. While appointing an officer to investigate the matter, the State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil also ordered him to submit the report within 8 days.

Advertisement

However, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary then decided to give the contract of examination to MKCL. Meanwhile, it was decided to return Rs 3.5 crore withheld by the university. Even after the Senate members opposed this decision, the Vice Chancellor himself took responsibility and gave MKCL the contract. Along with this, from the first year examination to giving the marksheet, the work was given. However, the company failed to post first year results for five months. Meanwhile, opposing the said matter on Thursday, MLC Abhijit Vanjari raised the question in the Legislative Council and demanded an inquiry.

Advertisement

Apart from this, MLC Praveen Datke also raised the issue of hike in the fees of the students to pay the MKCL. Chandrakant Patil promised a probe into the entire matter.

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Patil, has asked Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University not to continue Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) for university’s all works. He gave clear instructions to University bosses to extend the contract of Promarc that has been helping university since 2007.

Pravin Datke, MLC had raised students-centric issue in council in recently concluded session of State Legislature. Datke had specifically pointed out the suspicious role of MKCL because of which students are getting suffered. Replying to Datke’s questions, Patil assured him that he would come to Nagpur and convene meeting. The meeting was held where Datke himself, Senate Member Adv Manmohan Bajpai, MLC Adv Abhijeet Wanjari spoke on the issue aggressively. Datke demanded cancellation of contract of MKCL and holding enquiry into the matter as to why the examination, valuation and other works were given to MKCL.

Datke and Adv Bajpai brought to the notice of Patil that MKCL in the past had messed up the work because of which students had to suffer. Patil who was accompanied by Vikaschandra Rastogi, Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education told university bosses that he would not tolerate students’ sufferings.“I want students not to suffer anymore. Give Promarc all the works for next six months and withdraw MKCL immediately,” Patil instructed.

The meeting was attended by MLC Nago Ganar, Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Praful Sable, Management Council Members Vishnu Changde, Senate Members Shivani Dani andWamanTurke along with Commerce and Management Dean Dr Sanjay Kavishwar, Engineering and Technology Dean Dr B P Maheshwary

VC could be in trouble?

In the meeting of Chandrakant Patil, a serious matter came to the fore that the examination department itself is ignorant of giving work to MKCL. So did the Vice Chancellor mutually give work to MKCL? Such suspicions are being raised. Chandrakant Patil also assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Along with this, orders have been given to investigate the tender process and other transactions. Therefore, in the case of MKCL, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Chaudhary is likely to be in trouble.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement