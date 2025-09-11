1,183 Farmers Die by Suicide in Maharashtra Between January–August 2025

Amravati: The number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra continues to reach alarming levels. Between January and August 2025, as many as 1,183 farmers ended their lives across the state. Yavatmal district alone reported 44 suicides in the month of August.

According to official data, of the total suicides, 607 cases were deemed eligible for government aid while 306 were declared ineligible. Region-wise figures reveal 520 suicides in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division and 707 in Western Vidarbha over the past eight months.

Gold Rate 10 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,01,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The state has identified 14 districts as suicide-prone, including six from Vidarbha and eight from Marathwada.

Key reasons behind the suicides include excessive rainfall, mounting debt, lack of fair prices for crops, and recurring natural disasters.

Experts and officials have warned that unless immediate and effective relief measures are implemented, the situation may worsen further in the coming months.