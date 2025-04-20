Dr. Yogananda Kale, Ex-Pro-Vice Chancellor, Passes Away

Advertisement



Nagpur : Dr. Yogananda Kale, the former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University, has passed away. He was a distinguished academician and researcher, known for his significant contributions to the field of education. His demise marks the end of a remarkable era in the academic community.​

Dr. Kale’s tenure as Pro-Vice Chancellor was marked by his dedication to enhancing the quality of education and promoting research initiatives at the university. He played a pivotal role in shaping academic policies and fostering an environment conducive to learning and innovation.​

Beyond his administrative role, Dr. Kale was deeply involved in various research projects and academic collaborations, both nationally and internationally. His work has left an indelible mark on the academic landscape, influencing generations of students and scholars.​

The academic community mourns the loss of Dr. Yogananda Kale, whose legacy will continue to inspire future educators and researchers.​

