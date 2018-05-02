1096: New highest single day spike in Nagpur, recovery rate falls to 44%.

corona

Nagpur: Continues surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases has raised anxiety of local administration with every other day breaking all the previous records. The Second Capital of the State on Wednesday witnessed it’s highest single day spike with whooping 1096 persons tested positive for the virus borne disease. With the latest development the cases have climbed to 16,733, while 579 patients have succumbed to the global pandemic.

District on Wednesday crossed the 1k mark for the third time with close to Eleven Hundred new corona positive cases.

As many as 30 patients were succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The total fatality count has now gone up to 579. From the total deaths 417 deaths from the city and 92 from rural and rest 70 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

A total of 233 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8175 including home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of Nagpur has now dropped to 44.40 %.