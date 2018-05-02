Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Aug 19th, 2020

    1096: New highest single day spike in Nagpur, recovery rate falls to 44%.

    corona

    Nagpur: Continues surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases has raised anxiety of local administration with every other day breaking all the previous records. The Second Capital of the State on Wednesday witnessed it’s highest single day spike with whooping 1096 persons tested positive for the virus borne disease. With the latest development the cases have climbed to 16,733, while 579 patients have succumbed to the global pandemic.

    District on Wednesday crossed the 1k mark for the third time with close to Eleven Hundred new corona positive cases.

    As many as 30 patients were succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The total fatality count has now gone up to 579. From the total deaths 417 deaths from the city and 92 from rural and rest 70 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    A total of 233 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8175 including home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of Nagpur has now dropped to 44.40 %.

    Trending In Nagpur
    उत्कृष्ट काम करणाऱ्या महावितरणच्या तांत्रिक कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सत्कार
    उत्कृष्ट काम करणाऱ्या महावितरणच्या तांत्रिक कर्मचाऱ्यांचा सत्कार
    1096: New highest single day spike in Nagpur, recovery rate falls to 44%.
    1096: New highest single day spike in Nagpur, recovery rate falls to 44%.
    NGO donates Grocery,Medicines for a noble cause
    NGO donates Grocery,Medicines for a noble cause
    INDIAN CAs Are Able To Carve Niche For Themselves At Any Place in World – Amarjit Chopra
    INDIAN CAs Are Able To Carve Niche For Themselves At Any Place in World – Amarjit Chopra
    Nagpur wears deserted look as traders observe bandh
    Nagpur wears deserted look as traders observe bandh
    Ambekar’s nephew, 3 from Mum nabbed in Rs 6 lakh MD drug smuggling in Nagpur
    Ambekar’s nephew, 3 from Mum nabbed in Rs 6 lakh MD drug smuggling in Nagpur
    अड्‌डा संचालक सहित 8 जुआरी लगे पुलिस के हाथ
    अड्‌डा संचालक सहित 8 जुआरी लगे पुलिस के हाथ
    Corona gheun jaa ge Marbat, echoes Nagpur amid pandemic threat
    Corona gheun jaa ge Marbat, echoes Nagpur amid pandemic threat
    Gym owners led by Mayor Sandip Joshi hit roads to demand reopening
    Gym owners led by Mayor Sandip Joshi hit roads to demand reopening
    सुशांत केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, CBI करेगी जांच
    सुशांत केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, CBI करेगी जांच
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145