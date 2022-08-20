100th Urs of Baba Tajuddin at Tajabad Sharif from Aug 21 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 100th Urs of Baba Tajuddin will be held at Tajabad Sharif from August 21 to November 3 in Nagpur.

The Chairman of the Trust Pyare Khan said, “The Urs would be organised after two years post-pandemic. The devotees are happy to attend the 100th Urs of Baba Taj. The Trust is making special arrangements for the devotees. The Trust is getting all round help under the guidance of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The administration is gearing up for security and traffic arrangements as lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the Urs,” he stated.

Shrimant Pancham Raje Raghuji Bhosale will perform Parcham Kushai in presence of Sajjadansheen Sayyad Yusuf Iqbal Taji and Madarsa Jamia Arabia Islamia’s Director Mufti Abdul Kadir Khan. Later, Imam of Shahi Masjid Maulana Khurshid Alam Khan will perform Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak. Maulana Sayyad Mohd Hashmi Miyaa (UttarPradesh) will be the chief guest of the programme.

Fateha of Chhota Kul Sharif will be performed on August 26 and All India Natiya Mushayara will be organised at 10 pm. All India Naat Khwani programme will be organised on August 30 at 10 pm. The All India Sufiya Quawali will be held on September 1 at 10 pm. International Sufi conference will be organised on September 3 at 2 pm at Tajabad in which the delegates will interact with news persons. Dharmagurus of many countries will take part in the conference. International Sufi conference will be organised the same day.

The fair of the annual Urs will continue till September 30. Darbari Shahi Sandal will be taken out on August 25 at 10 am. It will pass through various areas of the city. Vice-president Dr Surendra Jichkar, Secretary Taj Ahmed Raja, Faruque Bawla, Burjin Randelia, Topiwala, Imran Khan and Gajendrapal Singh Lohia have appealed to all devotees to attend the Urs in large numbers.

