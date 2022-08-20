‘Insensitive’ cops face Judge’s wrath in Nagpur’s Nyay Mandir

Advertisement

Nagpur: A high drama was witnessed in the district court premises in Nagpur after an undertrial in a criminal case brought by a police escort party suddenly collapsed on Friday morning.

Vijay Rahangdale, one of the accused in a MCOCA case, was made to sit on a bench in the verandah near the courtroom of Additional Sessions Judge J P Zapate by the police personnel. Suddenly, Rahangdale, whose hands were tied with a rope, fell off the bench. He was lying unconscious for about 10 minutes. Shockingly, the cops in the escort party allegedly remained mute spectators.

Advertisement

An alert lawyer passing-by noticed accused Rahangdale lying on the floor and foaming from his mouth. The lawyer immediately entered the courtroom and informed the judge about it. The judge asked his court staff to find out as to what exactly had happened. On seeing Rahangdale in an unconscious state, the court staff narrated his condition to the judge who immediately told police to provide medical aid to the accused. But the cops simply lifted the accused and again made him sit on the bench in the same condition. They then allegedly turned a blind eye towards the sick accused and started discussing among themselves for almost 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the judge himself came in the verandah and chided the police, asking them to rush the accused to Mayo Hospital. The cops took almost half an hour to take the ailing accused to Mayo Hospital. The judge called the accused’s lawyer and also issued directions to inform the wife of the accused about her husband’s health condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement