26/11-like attack: Threat received by Mumbai cops should be taken seriously, says Ajit Pawar in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Waving the red flag over several text messages received by Traffic Department of Mumbai Police threatening another “26/11-like” attack, Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said that these threats must be investigated thoroughly and Central Agencies should also take a note of this stern situation here, on Saturday.

Pawar was speaking to the media at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Notably, Mumbai police’s traffic wing has received several text messages on its helpline number, threatening that a “26/11-like” attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and “preparations are on to blow up” the metropolis.

Advertisement

The police said that prima facie the number from which the messages were sent is from outside the country.

Text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police’s helpline operated from its control room located at Worli around 11 pm on Friday.

According to police sources, in the series of messages, the sender threatened to carry out a 26/11-like attack. While one message says that six people will execute the attack, another mentions that preparations are on to blow up Mumbai, which will bring back the memories of the 26/11 attack. The Mumbai police’s crime branch has initiated an investigation into it, sources added.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country’s history — 26/11 — 166 people were killed and more than 300 other injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement