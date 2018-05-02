10-year-old strangles himself while playing at home, dies

Nagpur: A 10-year-old Jaripatka based boy died of choking while playing at home on Tuesday, March 31. Kartik Gaurav Asnani was playing in bedroom in evening, while his mother was busy in household work when he reportedly strangled himself by a scarf hanging to an almirah.

Couple of minutes later his mother found him unconscious on the floor She tried to revive him but in vain. Following which Asnani family rushed the little one to Jaripatka based Rugnawani Child Hospital who directed them towards Mayo Hospital. Doctors at Mayo Hospital however, declared the boy, brought dead.

Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death and opening further.