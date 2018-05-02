Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee

Nagpur: In two incidents of assault a 27-year-old man in Ganeshpeth and a 31-year-old in Kamptee was thrashed by iron rods and sharp edged weapons by group of men. Following the complaints of victims, both Ganeshpeth and New Kamptee police have booked the accused under relevant Sections of IPC.

In first incident, Shailesh Krushnaji Ughade, a resident of Navi Shukrawari, Ramajichi Wadi was hanging out in the neighbourhood on Wednesday night. At around 11:30 pm, the accused identified as Bunty Kalbe, a resident of Ram Cooler Chowk, Arpit Zade, a resident of Somalwari Quarters, Ankit Bokde, a resident of Tandapeth, Andirya Deepak Kothiwal, a resident of Chota Tajbagh and Harshal Mandle, a resident of Ram Cooler Chowk barged inside Ramajichi Wadi with sharp edge weapons. The accused reportedly started hitting blows on Shailesh and leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused fled the spot.

Following which some residents alerted Ganeshpeth police and rushed Shailesh to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Based on the statement given by victim, Ganeshpeth Police have booked all the accused under Sections 307,143,147,148,149,188 of the IPC and Sections 4,25 of the Indian Arms act and started the probe.

In similar turn of events, one, Eknath Shriram Sayam, a resident of Shirpur was hacked by accused Rahul Ramsey Ughade and his accomplices over old dispute on March 30. The accused reportedly thrashed the victim with iron and wooden rods. Following the complaint of Eknath, 31, New Kamptee Police have booked the accused under Sections 326,504,452,34 of the IPC and started the investigation.