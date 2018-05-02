Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee

    Nagpur: In two incidents of assault a 27-year-old man in Ganeshpeth and a 31-year-old in Kamptee was thrashed by iron rods and sharp edged weapons by group of men. Following the complaints of victims, both Ganeshpeth and New Kamptee police have booked the accused under relevant Sections of IPC.

    In first incident, Shailesh Krushnaji Ughade, a resident of Navi Shukrawari, Ramajichi Wadi was hanging out in the neighbourhood on Wednesday night. At around 11:30 pm, the accused identified as Bunty Kalbe, a resident of Ram Cooler Chowk, Arpit Zade, a resident of Somalwari Quarters, Ankit Bokde, a resident of Tandapeth, Andirya Deepak Kothiwal, a resident of Chota Tajbagh and Harshal Mandle, a resident of Ram Cooler Chowk barged inside Ramajichi Wadi with sharp edge weapons. The accused reportedly started hitting blows on Shailesh and leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused fled the spot.
    Following which some residents alerted Ganeshpeth police and rushed Shailesh to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
    Based on the statement given by victim, Ganeshpeth Police have booked all the accused under Sections 307,143,147,148,149,188 of the IPC and Sections 4,25 of the Indian Arms act and started the probe.

    In similar turn of events, one, Eknath Shriram Sayam, a resident of Shirpur was hacked by accused Rahul Ramsey Ughade and his accomplices over old dispute on March 30. The accused reportedly thrashed the victim with iron and wooden rods. Following the complaint of Eknath, 31, New Kamptee Police have booked the accused under Sections 326,504,452,34 of the IPC and started the investigation.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    10-year-old strangles himself while playing at home, dies
    10-year-old strangles himself while playing at home, dies
    Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients
    Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145