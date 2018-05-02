Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients

    First in India: 8 patient ventilation with 1 ventilator is designed and produced

    Nagpur: At a time when there is spurt in the numbers of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases in India, most of the hospitals are running short of ventilators which are absolutely necessary to help the infected continue breathing.

    Acknowledging this, the team of New Era Hospital lead by Dr. Anand Sancheti made a device which can ventilate as many as eight persons.

    Couple of days back we made this splitter by computerized 3 D printing mechanism. By 3 D printing powder mechanism in factory, we could make this part in 1 day. Thanks to Mr Bhusari who made my thought and design possible in 1 day, says Dr Sancheti.

    Earlier in foreign countries this type of spliters was made and tried upto 6 patients but this spliter can ventilate upto 8 patients, he mentioned.

    Now in case of emergency like mass casualty we can ventilate many patients with one ventilator. We can make more if any one needs for corona virus infection if outburst happens, he added.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    महाराष्ट्र में 6 दिन के बच्चे को हुआ कोरोना, पिता ने पीएम मोदी से लगाई मदद की गुहार
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    10-year-old strangles himself while playing at home, dies
    10-year-old strangles himself while playing at home, dies
    Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients
    Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    Coronavirus Nagpur News: No New Cases in last three days, 3 New in Maha; tally 338
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    कोरोनाग्रस्त सहाय्यता निधीसाठी विविध संघटनेतर्फे 10 लाखाचा धनादेश
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    गरीब व गरजू लाभार्थी धान्य वाटप योजनेपासून वंचित राहणार नाही – राऊत
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    मनपाच्या अधिकृत कर्मचाऱ्यांकडूनच निर्जंतुकीकरण
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    कोरोना : कोई पाजिटिव नहीं मिला; मेयो, मेडिकल में 23 संदिग्ध भर्ती
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus: 121 prisoners released from Nagpur jail, 2117 from Maha so far
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    Coronavirus Pandemic: This Television actress was seen feeding stray dogs
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145