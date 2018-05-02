Video: New Era Hospital in Nagpur develops ventilator splitters for Covid-19 patients

First in India: 8 patient ventilation with 1 ventilator is designed and produced

Nagpur: At a time when there is spurt in the numbers of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases in India, most of the hospitals are running short of ventilators which are absolutely necessary to help the infected continue breathing.

Acknowledging this, the team of New Era Hospital lead by Dr. Anand Sancheti made a device which can ventilate as many as eight persons.

Couple of days back we made this splitter by computerized 3 D printing mechanism. By 3 D printing powder mechanism in factory, we could make this part in 1 day. Thanks to Mr Bhusari who made my thought and design possible in 1 day, says Dr Sancheti.

Earlier in foreign countries this type of spliters was made and tried upto 6 patients but this spliter can ventilate upto 8 patients, he mentioned.

Now in case of emergency like mass casualty we can ventilate many patients with one ventilator. We can make more if any one needs for corona virus infection if outburst happens, he added.