10 M.Com. students of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya are in the merit list of the University

Nagpur. Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University has recently declared the merit list of M.Com session 2022-23. In which 10 students of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur have got place in the merit list. DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya has also got the first position in the merit list. This is the third consecutive year for DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya to get first position in the merit list of M.Com of the university. Earlier in the session 2020-21 and 2021-22 also, DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya had got the first position in the merit list. It is noteworthy that in the session 2021-22 also, 10 students of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya had got merit including the first merit in M.Com. In the last four years, a total of 27 M.Com students of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya have secured a place in the merit list of Nagpur University.

The students who got place in the merit list this year include Swari Bangde (1 merit), Vaishnavi Verma (4 merit), Ankita Poddar (4 merit), Jyoti Mishra (4 merit), Mamta Tiwari (7 merit), Purva Sarda (7 merit). ), Ritika Nandanwar (7 merit), Divya Gehani (8 merit), Animesh Poddar (8 merit) and Kanchan Gupta (9 merit).

On this important achievement of the students, President of Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti, Dr. I.P. Keswani, Chairman Dr. Vinky Rughwani, General Secretary Mr. Neeraj Bakhru, Secretary College Affairs Mr. Amit Bakhru, Officiating Principal of the college Dr. Vishwajit Pendsey, Vice Principals Dr. Satish Tewani, Dr. Anand Thadani, Dr. Milind Shinkhede, Dr. Sunita Hiwarkar, M.Com teachers Mr. Praveen Kamathe, Mr. Kapil Phulwani and College Registrar Mr. Naveen Agrawal congratulated the students and wished them all the best for their bright future. All the students who get place in the merit list will be honored by giving awards in a special program organized by the college.

