Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, observed Constitution Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. The special assembly was presented by the enthusiastic students of Grade XI B showcasing a thoughtful and informative programme that aimed to enlighten students about the importance of this significant day.

The students delved into the significance of the Constitution, providing their peers with valuable insights into the principles that form the backbone of our nation. They shed light on the pivotal role played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in shaping our constitution, honouring his contributions to the nation.

Advertisement

They also led the student body in reciting the preamble of our Constitution, symbolizing a collective commitment to the ideals enshrined within it. One of the students presented a thought-provoking message, encouraging reflection on the principles and values upheld by our Constitution.

The assembly reached its culmination with a speech by the school’s Principal, emphasizing the significance of Indian Constitution Day. Her words resonated with the audience, highlighting the importance of understanding and upholding the principles that form the bedrock of our democratic nation.

The assembly peaked with a heartfelt speech from our school’s Principal. Her words beautifully highlighted the importance of Indian Constitution Day, deeply connecting with everyone present. She stressed how crucial it is for each of us to understand and uphold the principles that lay the foundation of our democratic nation. The event successfully blended informative segments with engaging presentations, leaving a lasting impact on the students and fostering a deeper understanding of our nation’s guiding principles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement