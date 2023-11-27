Grand Shobha Yatra To Mark 554th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj

Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Nagpur has organised a grand Shobha Yatra on 27th November 2023, Monday to mark the 554th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj. The Shobhayatra, consisting of various floats based on the life of Guru Nanak Devji, will begin from the Mandal hall at 1 pm. Convener Dada Madhavdas Mamtani shall make Ardas to the Beed Of Shri Guru Granth Sahib before the procession starts.

The Shobha Yatra shall consist of impressive floats with colourfully decorated Beed of Shri Guru Granth Sahib on a very attractive chariot at the forefront followed by floats of various Gurus, Various Raagis and devotees chanting Gurbani, Band Party, folk dance etc. Gates and Torans are being erected at various places to welcome the procession. Shobha Yatra will pass through Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal Dwar, Dayanand Nagar Chowk, Kukreja Nagar, Ring Road, Hudco Colony, Ahuja Nagar, Bhim Chowk, Hemu Kalani Chowk, Barakholi Road, Inodora Chowk, Kadbi Chowk, Mecosabagh and the various streets of Jaripatka and will reach the Mandal Hall at around 8 pm. Shobha Yatra will be concluded with Shabad Kirtan, Pravachan, Ardas and distribution of Prasad.

Convener Madhavdas Mamtani delivered a discourse about the preachings of Shri Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj that wealth, worldly comforts etc. are given by Almighty. Therefore, we must do Hari Simran and Hari Kirtan in Almighty’s appreciation. Dada Madhavdas Mamtani requested the devotees to follow Guruji’s preachings of ‘Kirat Karo-NaamJapo-Vandke Chhako’ sincerely. Kheer prasad was distributed among the devotees in the end.

Various prominent personalities Prakash Totwani, Daulat Kungwani, Purushottam Ranglani along with team, Kartik larokar, Arjun Singh, Pranal Lanjewar participated with utmost devotion and sought Guruji’s blessings.

The 13-day Prabhat Pheri which began from the Mandal premises will conclude tomorrow with the procession. Dada Mamtani, Chief Convener of the Mandal has said that around 15 to 20 thousand devotees are expected to participate in the procession. He appealed to everyone to participate in the procession in large number, irrespective of their caste and religion. This is the 54th year of celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti by the Mandal.

