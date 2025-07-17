Shocking Murder in Wathoda Area Again!

Advertisement



Nagpur: A sensational murder has once again shaken the Wathoda area under the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station. A security guard posted at a construction site near a petrol pump on Wathoda Road was brutally murdered during a robbery attempt, creating an atmosphere of fear in the locality.

Another Robbery Incident Preceded the Murder

Just moments before the murder, the accused had allegedly robbed a parcel delivery youth, snatching his mobile phone and fleeing the scene. Soon after, the trio attacked the security guard stationed near Prajapati Chowk.

When the guard tried to resist the robbery attempt, one of the accused stabbed him twice in the chest with a sharp weapon, leading to his death on the spot.

Timely Police Intervention

Wathoda Police Station’s Beat Marshals – Head Constable Chandrakant Nimbalte and Constable Kiran, were patrolling the area when they received information from an eyewitness stating that three individuals had robbed a man and fled.

Acting swiftly, the officers began searching nearby slum areas. During the search, they identified Kunal Wankhede (20), a repeat offender with a criminal record. The suspects attempted to flee, but the police recovered the body of the security guard – Laxman Ramdas Mule (48), resident of Pardi, Bharatwada Road, inside a hut.

All Three Accused Caught Within Hours

Recognizing the gravity of the crime, Wathoda Police and the Crime Branch launched a joint operation and arrested all three accused within a few hours. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Kunal Wankhede (20) – Repeat offender, resident of Bhandewadi, Surjannagar

– Repeat offender, resident of Bhandewadi, Surjannagar Ghanshyam Banjari (25) – Resident of Bhandewadi, Surjannagar

– Resident of Bhandewadi, Surjannagar The third accused is a juvenile in conflict with the law, detained by the police.

Murder Case Registered – Investigation Underway

The Wathoda Police have registered a case of murder (IPC 302) against the accused, and further investigation is ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused had entered the construction site with the intent to steal, and the murder occurred during the robbery attempt.

Police patrols have been intensified in the area to prevent recurrence of such violent incidents and to ensure public safety.