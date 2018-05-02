Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, May 24th, 2019

CRPF lady PSI raped over false marriage promise

Nagpur: A female CRPF PSI has leveled up an allegation of rape against her former partner who is currently working with Sales Tax Department in Nalasopara, Mumbai. Accused identified as Sangharatna Anil Gajbhiye, originally a resident of Nagpur was in relationship with the PSI for past eight years. However, when Gajbhiye refused to marry survivor, she lodged a complaint with Gittikhadan police station.

According to police, the duo were preparing for competitive exams, when they met back in 2011. While preparing for the government exams, the duo started dating each other. Soon Gajbhiye secured himself a job in Sales Tax Department in Nalasopara while the victim also bagged Police Sub Inspector job. However, the duo kept on seen each other till 2019.

In April this year, when victim approached accused Gajbhiye he reportedly turned blind eye towards her pledge. Following which the PSI filed a complaint with Gittikhadan police station.

Cops have booked accused Sanghratna Anil Gajbhiye under section 376, 420, 507, 506 of IPC and launched the probe.

