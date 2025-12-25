Zone II police form anti-noise squads, crack down on loud music in Civil Lines

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid a steady rise in complaints related to noise pollution, the Zone II police have intensified enforcement by constituting dedicated anti-noise pollution squads at Sitabuldi, Ambazari and Gittikhadan police stations. The move aims to curb excessive noise, particularly in Civil Lines and adjoining localities, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns over loud music from pubs, clubs, party lawns and marriage venues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Nityanand Jha said noise pollution has emerged as a serious quality-of-life issue in Civil Lines due to its unique residential layout. “Unlike high-rise areas, Civil Lines largely has bungalows and low-density structures, allowing sound to travel much farther. In many cases, identifying the exact source of noise becomes challenging,” Jha explained.

Each anti-noise pollution squad will comprise one officer and three police personnel. The teams will conduct evening patrols across Sitabuldi, Sadar, Ambazari and Gittikhadan areas. Action will not be limited to complaint-based responses alone. “If teams detect violations during routine patrols, they will take immediate on-the-spot action,” the DCP said.

Regular inspections will also be carried out at prominent clubs and event venues in Civil Lines, including CP Club, Gondwana Club, Ladies Club, Maharajbagh Club and Officers’ Club. The police have made it clear that venues cannot shift responsibility to event organisers. “Before hosting weddings, parties or celebrations, venues must verify that all necessary permissions have been obtained. Accountability rests with the organiser as well as the venue,” Jha stated.

Emphasising strict compliance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the DCP warned that use of loudspeakers or sound systems without police permission will not be tolerated. Sound system vendors will also be held accountable. “Vendors must not install equipment unless they have verified valid permissions. Both organisers and vendors will face action in case of violations,” he said.

As per norms, sound levels must not exceed 55 decibels in residential areas and 50 decibels in silent zones. Vendors are required to measure sound levels using noise meters placed at least 100 metres from the source. Additionally, vendors must maintain detailed records, including event date and location, organiser details, permission copies, sound system specifications and permitted timings, which must be produced during inspections.

“Noise pollution directly impacts public health, peace and daily life,” Jha added. “We appeal to citizens, event organisers and vendors to cooperate with the police, obtain necessary permissions and strictly follow the rules. Any violation will invite stringent legal action.”

