Zone 4 cops crack 21 cases of HBTs, robberies, vehicles, bags lifting registered in June; nail 4 gangs

Proactive policing likely to curb the menace of such antisocial activities: DCP Noorul Hasan
Nagpur: Displaying yet another instance of proactive policing, Zone 4 cops led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noorul Hasan cracked 21 cases of housebreakings, thefts, robberies and vehicle listings reported in three-weeks of June 2022. Along with four-gangs involved in the crime, cops have nailed total 21 accused and recovered stolen goods collectively to the tune of Rs 26 lakh.
Addressing the press conference at Zone 4 DCP Office, Noorul Hasan informed that, “While Hudkeshwar Police busted gang of woman involved in bag lifting activities, Wathoda Cops nabbed accused decamped with locker of Bharat Micro-finance Bank. Beltarodi Police cracked 9 lakh HBT and nabbed the gang involved in the crime from Ajmer. Special Squad of DCP Zone 4 also nabbed notorious accused involved in four crime. Besides, several cases of vehicle lifting and gangs involved in it was nabbed by Ajni, Sakkardhara, Nandanvan and Wathoda,” he said.
“With the neutralising of several gangs involved in the incidents of housebreakings, theft and vehicle and bag lifting, we’re hoping to control this menace. We shall surely see some positive changes going ahead,” expressed DCP Noorul Hasan on this occasion.
The series of action was planned under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje and Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy.
All the staff of Zone 4 cops comprising DCP, ACPs, Senior Police Inspectors and other staff worked tirelessly during the investigation.