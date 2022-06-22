Zone 4 cops crack 21 cases of HBTs, robberies, vehicles, bags lifting registered in June; nail 4 gangs

Advertisement

Proactive policing likely to curb the menace of such antisocial activities: DCP Noorul Hasan

Nagpur: Displaying yet another instance of proactive policing, Zone 4 cops led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noorul Hasan cracked 21 cases of housebreakings, thefts, robberies and vehicle listings reported in three-weeks of June 2022. Along with four-gangs involved in the crime, cops have nailed total 21 accused and recovered stolen goods collectively to the tune of Rs 26 lakh.

Addressing the press conference at Zone 4 DCP Office, Noorul Hasan informed that, “While Hudkeshwar Police busted gang of woman involved in bag lifting activities, Wathoda Cops nabbed accused decamped with locker of Bharat Micro-finance Bank. Beltarodi Police cracked 9 lakh HBT and nabbed the gang involved in the crime from Ajmer. Special Squad of DCP Zone 4 also nabbed notorious accused involved in four crime. Besides, several cases of vehicle lifting and gangs involved in it was nabbed by Ajni, Sakkardhara, Nandanvan and Wathoda,” he said.