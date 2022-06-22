Thackeray offers to quit CM post , let some rebel MLA tell me

After two days political turmoil in Maharashtra politics, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while playing emotional cards, offered to quit the post provided some one (MLA) from the rebel camp tells him to do so.He broke his silence after a series of marathon meetings with +left over+ party MLAs and party functionaries and even with the constituent alliance partners, Thackeray took to Face Book live to show his preparedness to vacate official residence of CM +Varsha+ and return to his home +Matoshir+. +My resignation letter is ready+,he claimed without showing it.
Refuting allegations that this ShivSena led by him is entire different from what its founder Balasaheb Thackeray has visualised. Though fully aware of rebellion within party, a big jolt to saffron party after a span of so many years. Senior Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde who has raised the banner of revolt was already camping in far off Guwahati with about 40 MLAs from Sena including three Ministers.
There seems to be little space left for any compromise with the rebels and since they had made their minds for last three days and there was no chance of returning back to main party fold.
In a late last night developments in Surat where the rebel MLAs were accommodated in a five star Hotel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president J P Nadda landed and met Eknath Shinde and others and discussed the further strategy.
Later the MLAs were flown to Guwahati, a far off destination, away from the cries of rest of Sena leaders left in Mumbai …
Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has maintained a stony silence over the development and must have been engaged himself in back channel activities to topple the MVA government. An intellegent move indeed.
A pal of gloom is prevailing in both Congress and NCP camp and they are keeping their fingers crossed. Barring keeping their flock together and holding meetings and discussions, they have nothing on the agenda till further developments in rebel camp. Pawar is holding discussions with party colleagues to keep their morale high while Congress leaders are listening to their central leaders how to face the crisis.
…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist