Thackeray offers to quit CM post , let some rebel MLA tell me

After two days political turmoil in Maharashtra politics, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while playing emotional cards, offered to quit the post provided some one (MLA) from the rebel camp tells him to do so.He broke his silence after a series of marathon meetings with +left over+ party MLAs and party functionaries and even with the constituent alliance partners, Thackeray took to Face Book live to show his preparedness to vacate official residence of CM +Varsha+ and return to his home +Matoshir+. +My resignation letter is ready+,he claimed without showing it.

Refuting allegations that this ShivSena led by him is entire different from what its founder Balasaheb Thackeray has visualised. Though fully aware of rebellion within party, a big jolt to saffron party after a span of so many years. Senior Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde who has raised the banner of revolt was already camping in far off Guwahati with about 40 MLAs from Sena including three Ministers.