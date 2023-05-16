Zone 3 cops raid notorious Ganga Jamuna brothel following tip-off of minors’ presence

Nagpur: In a swift operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gorakh Bhamre, the Zone 3 police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid at the infamous Ganga Jamuna vicinity, located under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station. The operation, carried out on Tuesday, aimed to address concerns regarding the presence of minors within the brothel.

According to police sources, a confidential informant provided crucial information that minors were being held captive inside the premises by pimps. Acting promptly upon the tip, law enforcement officials initiated a thorough investigation to verify the claims. Subsequently, the police conducted a raid at the Ganga Jamuna establishment, resulting in the apprehension of several individuals.

Although exact figures have not been released, sources indicate that approximately half a dozen women were detained during the operation. The Zone 3 police are meticulously searching the brothel for any hidden compartments or evidence that could substantiate the allegations of underage exploitation.

Cops have encouraged members of the public to report any information pertaining to human trafficking or the exploitation of minors to help eradicate these despicable practices from society.

