Bawankule rules out simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in State

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stated that simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are unlikely to be conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During a media interaction in Nagpur on Monday, Bawankule dismissed the need for holding both elections together, citing a six-month gap between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Responding to questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bawankule stated that there was no need for introspection as the circumstances and political dynamics of the two states were significantly different. He emphasized that the outcome of one state’s elections does not necessarily impact another, highlighting the distinct issues and political landscapes of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Bawankule affirmed that the BJP remains the leading party in Maharashtra, pointing to its success in various elections, including those for the Assembly and Agriculture Produce Market Committee. He expressed confidence in the performance of the BJP-Shiv Sena government and stated that they were working together to secure 51% of the votes in the upcoming polls next year.

Regarding recent victories by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in local elections, Bawankule downplayed their significance. The BJP lost in Karnataka by a narrow margin of less than 500 votes in most seats. He attributed the diversion of 5% of Janata Dal (Secular) votes to the Congress as a contributing factor, while emphasizing that the BJP’s vote share remained consistent compared to the previous year.

Bawankule squarely blamed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, for the delay in conducting civic, Zilla Parishad, and local body elections in the state. He denied any role of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in this matter, stating that the MVA government had unlawfully increased the number of wards and corporators without considering the 2021 population census. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had cancelled these decisions, but the NCP challenged them in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court, leading to pending cases. Bawankule suggested that if the NCP withdrew the cases, the elections could be held promptly.

Responding to Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar’s statement about the MVA constituents, including the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting the polls together, Bawankule asserted that the BJP and Shiv Sena (Balasaheb) would present a formidable challenge to the three coalition partners.

Bawankule expressed confidence in the BJP’s position in Maharashtra and downplayed the impact of the Karnataka election results on the party’s prospects in the state. He emphasized the unique political dynamics and issues at play in Maharashtra, while also blaming the NCP for the delay in conducting local elections.

