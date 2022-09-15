Zone 3 cops bust another ration smuggling racket

Advertisement

Nagpur: Special Squad of Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane has busted another ration smuggling racket on Thursday. Besides arresting some accused cops have recovered 22 tonnes of Government ration during the raid.

According to police sources, DCP Rajmane received secret input that some miscreants are engaged in smuggling of ration meant to distribute to the poor. Acting swiftly on the input, the Special Squad of DCP swung into action and nabbed the accused from Badajganj area.

Further action is underway at the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement