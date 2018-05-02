Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Zone 2 police unearth hookah parlour running at Roof 9 Cafe

    File Pic : 2018 Roof 9 raid

    Nagpur: In another pro-active action, Zone 2 police under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu raided Roof 9 Cafe located under Sadar police and unearthed illegal hookah parlour in the wee hours of Sunday. Cops reported confiscated illegal stuff and detained several accused including couple of minors, informed police.

    According to police source, the Zone 2 squad lead DCP Sahu received secret information about the irregularities flourishing at Roof 9 Cafe. Acting swiftly on the input, the Zone 2 police raided the cafe and found several youths smoking pot.

    Cops have booked the accused owner under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

