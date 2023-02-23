A new United States drug – Xylazine – is reportedly found responsible for the unusual behavior and individuals unable to stand in the streets of the United States, leading to speculation about the existence of a “zombie virus.”

Xylazine is a non-opioid drug that was initially used to cut heroin but has now expanded to include Fentanyl, a fatal drug in even small doses. Known by various street names such as “tranq,” “tranq dope,” and “zombie drug,” the drug has sedative-like symptoms such as extreme sleepiness and respiratory depression. Videos of people acting strangely and unable to stand were observed with symptoms caused by the drug.

Additionally, repeated exposure to Xylazine can cause raw wounds that can spread rapidly, leading to amputation if left untreated.

Overdosing on Xylazine has a slim chance of revival, as people do not respond to the most common overdose reversal treatment. Public health officials are concerned about Xylazine and its potentially deadly effects.

