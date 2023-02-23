MADC officials destroying ambitious MIHAN project in Nagpur: Report



Nagpur: The state of affairs in Nagpur’s MIHAN has been worsening with every passing day. In the midst of infighting, the story of MIHAN’s ruin is being written. Senior officials are destroying and denting the image of this ambitious project. The officials are neither worried about the investors nor they are providing any service to anyone to attract new investors.

According to media reports, a visit was arranged for the Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) team on Wednesday by the Development Commissioner, but the MADC officials did not allow the team to reach the auditorium, due to which the dispute was clearly visible.

The VED members in the tour visited the major units. In all the units, they received a lot of complaints against the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), while the work of the DC office inside the MIHA-SEZ was appreciated. After this the team realized that MIHAN could not be developed while in the hands of MADC or it was the need of the hour to bring competent officers and save MIHAN. That’s why now the demand for complete replacement of senior officers has gained momentum. There is even talk of fixing the responsibility of the officials who are making MIHAN a picnic spot.

Till now people were protesting against the functioning of Vice Chairman-Managing Director (VCMD) of MADC in gestures, but after the visit, VED President Devendra Parekh says that if MIHAN is to be saved, it has become very important to remove the Vice President and Managing Director. MIHAN has been made a ‘child without parents’. The VCMD does not have time to come to Nagpur. In such a situation, there is a lot of negative impact on MIHAN. Parekh said that VCMD has not come to Nagpur for the last 3 months. Later, in the first week of February, he assured to solve the problems. But neither the VCMD visited Nagpur nor the problems were resolved. It has become clear that senior officers are not serious about MIHAN and it has become necessary to remove him, Parekh said.

Sources in the Development Commissioner said that there was a visit of a team of 30 people. The hall of W Building was asked to be opened but the lock of the hall was not opened by the MADC. Due to this, the atmosphere became astonishing for some time. Somehow the people of the Development Commissioner’s office handled the situation. In this situation, MIHAN’s name is getting spoiled.

Lack of leadership, no power

The surprising thing is that in Nagpur the retired chief engineer has been appointed as advisor for years. This officer does not have any power. Everything is asked from Mumbai. This raises doubts as to how such people have been kept in positions for years, who have become an obstacle in the development of MIHAN. The demand for young and dynamic leadership has been raised for a long time but no action is being taken.

Promotion of hotel culture

Hotel culture has started flourishing under the umbrella of such officers. Most of the meetings of the marketing department are now being held in ‘hotels’ till late night. In the previous meeting also, the group of entrepreneurs had made such direct allegations and clearly said that MIHAN has got trapped in the ‘clutch of brokers’. Some officers are hell-bent on making ‘booty bags’ by selling land to non-essential people. The land is not being taken back and the game of extending the term is being played. Due to this, the genuine investors are not getting the land on time, the reports said.

