Zomato delivery boy killed as car hits his bike at Ajni Square, Nagpur

Nagpur: A Zomato delivery boy was killed and his friend injured seriously when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler at Ajni Square in Dhantoli Police Station area in Nagpur. Following the incident, authorities have apprehended the car driver, identified as Ajnan Izrar Hussain (25), a resident of Ajni railway quarters.

The deceased has been identified as Chetan Rajeshwar Gawade (22), a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, and the injured as Vishal Narendra Yadav (23), a resident of IC Square, Hingna Road.

According to police, Gawade works as a supervisor at Mayuri Industries and also works as a Zomato delivery boy. At approximately midnight on Monday, the two were en route to Manewada to deliver a parcel when the car (MH-40/KR-9654) struck their motorcycle (MH33/AE-0128). Both men were taken to Mayo Hospital, where Gawade was pronounced dead.

Biker killed in collision with trailer

A 29-year old man lost his life on Monday afternoon in a road accident in the Mankapur Police Station area.

Ashutosh Deviprasad Pathak, a resident of Plot No 491, Yashodhara Nagar, was killed when his motorcycle collided with the rear portion of a trailer that had suddenly braked. The accident occurred at 1.45 pm at Shafi Nagar Square. Pathak was riding his motorcycle behind a trailer when the trailer driver unexpectedly applied the brakes. The sudden stop gave Pathak no time to react and resulted in a head-on collision with the rear of the trailer. Pathak sustained severe injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Mankapur police have registered a case of fatal accident and have launched an investigation.