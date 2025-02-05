Annual show: NMC to start pre-monsoon river cleaning in city from Feb 7

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will launch its annual river cleaning drive for the city’s Nag, Pili, and Pohra rivers from February 7 as part of its pre-monsoon preparations. Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari directed officials to ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning process to prevent flooding and waterlogging during the rainy season.

A review meeting on river and drain cleaning was held on Tuesday, where officials discussed the scope and execution of the campaign. Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar provided details on the cleaning strategy, stating that a priority-based approach was adopted for the Nag (16.58 km), Pili (17.42 km), and Pohra (15.17 km) rivers. The drive will be carried out in seven phases, with seven Poclain machines deployed for the task.

Chaudhari instructed officials to expedite the cleaning process and deploy additional machinery if required to ensure smooth water flow.

During the meeting, Chief Sanitation Officer Gajendra Mahalle provided updates on drain cleaning operations. Currently, 13 drains are being cleaned using machines, while 15 are being manually desilted. The Commissioner emphasised the need for regular maintenance to prevent garbage accumulation after desilting.

The civic chief also directed officials to identify low-lying and old bridges that are prone to flooding and submit a report for necessary reconstruction and repairs. He stressed that strict measures should be taken to prevent removed silt from re-entering riverbeds.

The urgency of the cleaning campaign comes after flash floods on September 23, 2023, which severely impacted areas downstream of Ambazari Dam and along Nag River due to incessant rains. Similarly, on July 20 last year, many parts of South and Southwest Nagpur faced severe water logging due to choked stormwater drains. Since then, Chaudhari pushed for improved stormwater networks and thorough river cleaning to mitigate future flooding risks.